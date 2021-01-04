Greensboro, NC – Cone Health announced today that they are accepting letters of interest from North Carolina based artists for a signature art piece in the outpatient women's services building.
Opening for patients in Spring 2021, the outpatient women's services building offers exceptional, comprehensive, and convenient care for women of all ages and stages of life. To truly be for all women, the space must be welcoming to women regardless of their stage of life, status, background, or health condition. Cone Health believes that artis an integral part of creating a sense of belonging and can bring the female experience to life.
Goals of the signature art piece project include:
- Accentuate the lobby with artwork.
- Connect art and wellness in an engaging and meaningful way.
- Reflect the women's services mission and exemplify it in a creative and innovative way.
- Provide an opportunity for community engagement and ownership with the patrons – both young and old.
- Create a visually stunning work of art that inspires wonder and compassion.
Cone Health is partnering with ArtsGreensboro to manage the application process for artists' submissions. In its role as the arts council, ArtsGreensboro is Guilford County's largest source of dedicated financial support, funding arts, and culture. Through its robust and competitive grant program, ArtsGreensboro supports individual artists, arts organizations, and educators. They invest in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support the integration of arts in schools, build capacity for the arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts.
Letters of Interests will be accepted via ArtsGreensboro's grant portal. The deadline for submission is January 15. 2021.THREE artists will be selected to complete a full application with a due date of February 22, 2021, with an anticipated selection between March 8 – 15, 2021. The project completion date is set for September 1, 2021. Artists must be based in North Carolina.
To review the call to artists, application requirements and to apply, go to https://www.artsgreensboro.org/cone-health-loi/
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide accessto the arts for all citizens, supportsarts integration in our schools, buildscapacity for our arts community, and unifiesthe community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
