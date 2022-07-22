ArtsGreensboro Hosting Active Listening Sessions for East Greensboro residents
ArtsGreensboro and volunteer street team hosting Active Listening Sessions for East Greensboro residents July 23 and 30, 10 AM - 12 PM at the McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave, Greensboro.
A team of volunteers sponsored by ArtsGreensboro are hosting in-person and virtual active listening sessions in East Greensboro through Aug. 6 as part of the Community Elevation Grant program.
The Community Elevation Grant program is designed to facilitate positive community development of East Greensboro. Potential development projects include designing green spaces for residents to gather, mural or streetscaping projects, community days and events, street-crawls, pop-up art and music, poetry cafes and summer reading and art programs.
Residents and Community Members of East Greensboro are invited to each active listening session which is free and open to the public. Community members will have the opportunity to voice how they want community elevation grant funds to be used. Light refreshments and food will be provided.
For more information, go to https://www.artsgreensboro.org/active-listening-sessions/.
