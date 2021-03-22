Arts Council urges participation in the brief email questionnaire
Winston-Salem, NC (March 16, 2021) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, along with its arts and community partners, has emailed tens of thousands of a brief “Collective Cultural Community Survey” to local residents as part of a Relief, Recovery and Reopening strategy. They are urging recipients to take a few minutes to provide their input prior to the Monday, March 22, 11:59 p.m. closing time.
During the past year, more than 5,000 local arts events were canceled, and more than 500,000 audience attendance were lost.
“Participation in the survey takes just a few short minutes, but the combined results can greatly assist the arts and cultural sector as we plan to reopen and welcome our community members back to enjoy in-person festivals, performances, exhibitions and other arts and cultural activities,” said Law. Forsyth Futures will ensure that all responses and contact information will be kept anonymous and confidential.
As the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play. Winston-Salem and Forsyth County offers 800,000 art experiences annually, and 31,000 students in WS/FCS receive arts enrichment. The arts have a $156.8 million annual impact in Forsyth County and account for more than 5,550 equivalent full-time jobs.
