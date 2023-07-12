Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “It Was All A Dream”, a 40th Anniversary Exhibition of The Enrichment Center. The exhibition will be on view in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts July 14 – August 26.
In a world where physical and mental disabilities often become limitations, there exists a group of exceptional artists who challenge the norm, redefine possibilities, and inspire us with their unyielding pursuit of dreams. “It Was All A Dream” celebrates these individuals who, despite their unique challenges, fearlessly embark on artistic journeys to express their innermost emotions, perspectives, and visions. These artists illuminate the innate human capacity to triumph over adversity. They use their talents as conduits to communicate their experiences, thoughts, and dreams, thereby inviting viewers to engage in a profound dialogue about disability, resilience, and the limitless potential of the human spirit.
Through this exhibition, we celebrate the courage, resilience, and unwavering determination of artists who refuse to be defined by their disabilities. We invite you to immerse yourself in their art, allowing their stories to touch your soul and inspire you to embrace your own dreams, regardless of the barriers that lie ahead. It is our hope at The Enrichment Center of Winston-Salem that “It Was All A Dream” inspires a shift in perspective, fostering a world that not only recognizes the artistic achievements of individuals with disabilities but also values their contributions as integral parts of our shared human experience.
The Enrichment Center’s mission is to enable, empower and enrich adults living with an intellectual or developmental disability, so they can grow as individuals, live with dignity, and have choices in how they fulfill their lives.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
