Arts Council to host International Artist Exhibition with Namrata Mitra
5 ½ Yards: The History and Heritage of the Indian Saree
Winston-Salem, NC (April 19, 2023) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host international artist, Namrata Mitra for an exhibition titled 5 ½ Yards: The History and Heritage of the Indian Saree. The exhibition will be on view in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts May 19 – June 30, 2023. An opening artist reception is scheduled for Friday, May 19, 5-7 PM.
In partnership with the Rotary Club of Winston-Salem, Arts Council began engaging artist Namrata Mitra in the fall of 2022 for the exhibition 5 ½ Yards. The art of Namrata Mitra comes alive in the carefully curated products sold under the brand “Namrata Weaves.” As a female entrepreneur in India, she started the company modestly in her family's apartment in Kolkata, India. Namrata nurtured the company, working with numerous weavers and artisans who belonged to various diverse communities in India. As a result of these relationships, she developed a fraternity by offering a path forward to a better life for her creative colleagues. Simultaneously, she offered customers unique experiences such as presenting fabric in special designs with each saree having a distinctive name so that the customer knew that there is only one of that saree - a piece of art - that the customer can claim as the only one ever made.
The 5 ½ Yards exhibition will feature the expanded way in which the work of Indian artisans and weavers can be creatively applied to fabric to bring alive the artistic sensibility of Namrata in a variety of products - from the traditional saree to keepsake “potli” bags that fit in with home decor products now available from Namrata Weaves.
“The work of Namrata is much more than the length of fabric,” said Shannon Stokes, Director of Community Impact and Programs at Arts Council. “It is about the inspiring journey of Namrata and how her creative vision bridged communities together and redefined her role in Indian society as a social entrepreneur.” A portion of all sales will support artisans and weavers in India.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. They provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
