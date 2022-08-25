Arts Council to host Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future
Winston-Salem, NC (August 25, 2022) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future. This exhibition is free and open to the public, and it will be on view in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts September 2 – October 29. An opening reception is scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 5-7 PM. Additionally, the exhibition will be open during Hispanic League’s FIESTA! Sat., Sept. 10.
This exhibition commemorates Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina, kicks-off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct.15) and showcases the talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage. In collaboration with Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, this exhibition highlights and celebrates Hispanic/Latino arts and culture, and Hispanic/Latino artists from the Piedmont Triad Region. Seventeen artists are featured in the exhibition: Yosimar Alvarez, Angel Alberto, Carolina Corona, Gabriela Costas, Angel Fant, Alejandro Gálvez-Cruz, Laura Gardea, Pat Gardea, Karolina Gomez, Alberto González, Iván González, Issis Kelly, Elaine Lamson, Angela Méndez, Victoria Morales, Mariana Rodriguez-Pardy, and Karen Salinas.
Hispanic League was founded in 1992 to foster diversity and raise awareness by serving as a liaison between the Hispanic and non-Hispanic communities. Their mission is to improve the quality of life of Hispanic/Latinos through “promoting community inclusion, education, health, and multicultural understanding.” Signature initiatives include Education, Culture and Community. Information about all programs can be found at www.HispanicLeague.org.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
