Winston-Salem, NC – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host a blood drive with The Blood Connection (TBC) on Friday, December 18, in the Hanesbrands Theater at 209 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Hours are 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. All donors will receive a $10 VISA gift card as a thank you.
The Blood Connection is an independently managed, non-profit, community blood center. Because TBC’S donations have declined due to COVID-19, this collaboration will boost collection efforts during a time of urgent need for donations of all blood types.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be included with all completed blood donations. The test, which will provide blood donors with a positive or negative result in about seven business days, will be included in the normal panel of testing that is done to all completed blood donations collected by the organization. This is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection. The FDA and CDC have both said that a positive antibody test result does not prove the individual has immunity to the virus and that research of antibodies is still being conducted.
Special precautions, including these, will be taken during this drive to limit exposure and effect social distancing:
• Donor flow will be set up to limit donor interaction.
• All TBC staff will be wearing masks. Donors are required to wear masks.
• Donor beds will be spaced as far apart as possible.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to maintain social distancing but walk-ins are welcome. Appointment by visiting https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/158681 or by calling 800-392-6551.
The Blood Connection was founded in 1962 and provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has been recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.
