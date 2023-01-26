Arts Council Opens Call for Annual Awards Nominations
Deadline for submission is February 15 at 5:00pm
Winston-Salem, NC (January 26, 2023) – Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is accepting nominations for its 2023 annual awards, and members of the public have until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, to submit a nomination. Nominations and self-nominations are welcome. Award recipients will be announced in early March and honored at Arts Council’s Annual Meeting and Celebration on March 21.
“Each year, Arts Council looks forward to highlighting some of our community’s most dedicated arts and cultural partners,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of Arts Council. “Last fiscal year, we exceeded our annual fundraising goal to further our mission of lifting up the arts in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It is our hope that by recognizing individuals and organizations that make Winston-Salem and Forsyth County a city of arts and innovation, we will inspire others to make an impact through their commitment to the arts.”
Summary descriptions of the six annual awards to be made for 2023 are set forth below. More information and the nomination form can be found online at intothearts.org/annual-awards.
Arts Council Award
The recipient of the Arts Council Award will be an individual who has exhibited a strong commitment to volunteer service and has made a significant and lasting impact on the arts in our community.
R. Philip Hanes, Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award
The recipient of the R. Philip Hanes, Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award will be an individual under 40 years of age, whose time, talent and energy have furthered the mission of supporting and promoting the arts and culture of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, leaving a legacy of service for future young leaders and for the future development of the arts in our community.
Arts Educator Excellence Award
The Arts Educator Excellence Award will recognize an educator or teaching artist who has enriched the education of our community’s youth and inspired the next generation of artists, patrons and creative individuals.
Business Leader in the Arts Award
The Business Leader in the Arts Award recognizes a local business, non-profit or government workplace (1,000+ employees and Under 1,000 employees) for its exemplary efforts to integrate the arts into its workplace culture and employees’ lives.
Community and Arts Impact Award
The Community and Arts Impact Award recognizes an organization or group that uses arts and culture to positively engage with our community in impactful and innovative ways to elevate local artists.
Arts Partner Award
The Arts Partner Award will recognize an arts or cultural organization that is of high artistic quality and serves to enhance life in our community through the arts. This award pays special attention to both long-standing programs and organizations that have played a consistent role in the community and new organizations and programs that meet a previously unmet community need or focus areas.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work, and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.