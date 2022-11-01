Arts Council launches “The Lab” - An Experimental Space for Underground Art
DOSE Artist Collective to curate monthly underground art series at Milton Rhodes Center
Winston-Salem, NC (November 1, 2022) – Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announces a new initiative to serve underground and emerging artists: The Lab. This monthly series, curated by DOSE Artist Collective, will provide a safe and experimental space for local creatives to showcase their work and connect with other artists in the community.
The first event in the series will take place Monday, November 7, 2022, at 7:30pm in the parking garage at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. This unconventional setting provides a unique space for artists to perform outside of traditional theatre venues, inviting creative risk-taking and experimentation in a safe and controlled environment. Artists in the inaugural event’s line-up include spoken-word performer Lové Skylar, dancer Amaya Burnett, musician Sam Salmeron, and more.
DOSE Artist Collective is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Winston-Salem, NC. Its mission is to provide opportunities for artists to experiment, collaborate, and share work with the community—in the form of affordable housing, studio, and gallery space. Its vision is to support creative endeavors in the community. DOSE was formed by a dream and a concept by founder and president, Taja Seafus.
As founder and president of DOSE Artist Collective, Seafus leads the Collective team with care and integrity. She is an alumna of The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (Class of 2019) with a BFA in Design and Production. During her time at school, Seafus created outside-the-box designs and challenged traditional ways of experiencing theatre through abstract and immersive design. Now, as a creative entrepreneur, she strives to provide safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC creatives and support local artists. Seafus’ dream for the DOSE Collective is to provide gallery, exhibition, and creative spaces to facilitate the ongoing cycle of meeting new people and connecting with the community, and to provide affordable housing for artists in the Winston-Salem area. In her free time, she enjoys experimenting with her hair and finding new crafts to hyper-fixate.
“It’s important for people who are starting their creative careers to have an outlet to experiment and try something new, without the pressure of it having to be perfect,” Seafus says. “As a recent graduate, I realized that many of the spaces for meeting new people and creating freely no longer exist outside of the confines of university. With The Lab’s monthly events, we can bridge the gap between creatives in the community by working collaboratively with Arts Council to make this space affordable and accessible to local creatives.”
Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:30pm
Location: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 (enter through front doors)
Pricing: Pay-what-you-can, pre-registration requested
Tickets: Registration at intothearts.org/the-lab
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work, and play.
