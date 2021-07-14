Applications Due Aug.8.
Open to All Artists.
Winston-Salem, NC (July 14, 2021) – Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has issued a call for “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” with digital entry submissions due by Sun., Aug. 8, 2021 (11:59 PM EST). “The Art of Fashion” is a juried art exhibition in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts celebrating the design process related to design apparel and fashion accessories.
The exhibition will run Sept. 3 – November 6, 2021 and is a collaboration between Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW; wsfashionweek.com) and Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA; secca.org). Design submission categories include: 1) Design Process – sketches, inspiration boards or anything that explores the design process as it relates to fashion or costume design; 2) Illustrations – illustrations of imagined or finished apparel; or 3) Other – anything that does not fit in the other two categories. Up to three pieces of 2D or 3D artwork may be submitted in any medium (2D pieces do not have to be framed but should be suitable for presentation in a gallery). Art pieces must be less than 52” inches wide and/or weigh no more than 200 lbs. To qualify, artists must be 18 years of age or older. There is no entry fee.
Artists and designers should submit the following information to exhibit.wsfashionweek@gmail.com:digital images of artwork, artist’s contact information, artwork’s title, medium, size, category, sale/insurance price, and special instructions, if applicable.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
