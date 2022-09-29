Arts Council Announces October Fall Classes at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center in Lewisville, NC
September 29, 2022 (Winston-Salem, NC) Arts Council Winston-Salem & Forsyth County with the support of the Shallow Ford Foundation are offering four classes during the month of October at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center in Lewisville (440 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023). Register for the classes online at intothearts.org/Lewisville.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County received a $2,500 grant from the Shallow Ford Foundation for arts programming in the newly built Mary Alice Warren Community Center in Lewisville. Throughout the year, Arts Council has been providing free and affordable arts classes for youth, adults, and families, including free Family Art Drop-In Classes with Seann Vicente every fourth Saturday. For the month of October, professional art instructor, Marlene Kuser, will host a series of fall art classes.
Come move and have fun with the Beginner Belly Dance class every Tuesday in October from 11am to 12pm. Individual Beginner Belly Dance classes are $10 per class or $32 for all four classes. Create a fun design with felt in the easy and fun Felted Soap class on October 14th from 3-4pm for $15. Be surprised by color with the Silk Scarf Dyeing class on October 21st from 3-4pm for $15 and on October 28th, come create something special and beautiful in the Gemstone Bonsai Trees class, from 3-5pm for $22. Register today as space is limited.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
