Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Artist Support Grants applications opened August 21, 2023. Artist Support Grants intend to support a broad range of talented artists in visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography, and interdisciplinary arts. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Individual artists or unincorporated artist collectives residing in Forsyth, Davie, Randolph, Davidson, or Guilford counties are eligible to apply. Awards range from $500 to $2,000. The application deadline is September 24, 2023.
Artist Support Grants (funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources) support a range of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, new equipment and materials, improvement of business operations, professional or artistic development workshops, travel support, and expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Last year, $77,000 of ASG awards were granted to artists across the five-county region.
Visual artist and 2023 Artist Support Grant recipient from Forsyth County, Kimberly Varnadoe, shares the impact of Artist Support Grants:
“The Artist Support Grant allowed me to meet my desired outcome of a studio to create new works that will be exhibited in the Winston-Salem community. In addition, the space has connected me with numerous other artists in and around our community, leading to other projects of interest. I have learned that having a secure and available studio space is a key component to a structured creative environment. The ability to visit and share with artists in a space fosters a dynamic relationship where new and exciting ideas flourish.”
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro (formerly ArtsGreensboro) will administer the grant process and conduct a review panel to determine awardees. Other regional partners include Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, and Randolph Arts Guild. All partners work together to provide marketing, artist outreach, and applicant workshops, and assist applicants through the grant process. For more information about these sessions, visit https://www.intothearts.org/post/artist-support.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
