Arts Council Accepting Nominations for 2021 Annual Awards
Deadline for submission is December 3 at 5:00pm
Winston-Salem, NC (November 5, 2020) –Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is accepting nominations for its 2021 annual awards, and members of the public have until 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, to submit a nomination. Nominations are invited and encouraged. Award recipients will be announced in mid-December and honored at a gathering to take place in early 2022.
Summary descriptions of the five annual awards to be made for 2021 are set forth below. More information and the nomination form can be found online at intothearts.org/annual-awards.
Arts Council Award
The recipient of the 2021 Arts Council Award will be an individual who has exhibited a strong commitment to volunteer service and has made a significant and lasting impact on the arts in our community.
R. Philip Hanes, Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award
The recipient of the 2021 R. Philip Hanes, Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award will be an individual under 40 years of age, whose time, talent and energy have furthered the mission of supporting and promoting the arts and culture of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, leaving a legacy of service for future young leaders and for the future development of the arts in our community.
Arts Educator Excellence Award
The Arts Educator Excellence Award for 2021 will recognize an educator or teaching artist who has enriched the education of our community’s youth and inspired the next generation of artists, patrons and creative individuals.
Arts-Integrated Workplace Award
The 2021 Arts-Integrated Workplace Award will recognize a local business, non-profit or government workplace for its exemplary efforts to integrate the arts into its workplace culture and employees’ lives.
Arts Partner Award
The 2021 Arts Partner Award will recognize an arts or cultural organization that is of high artistic quality and serves to enhance life in our community through the arts. This award pays special attention to both long-standing programs and organizations that have played a consistent role in the community and new organizations and programs that meet a previously unmet community need or focus area.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.