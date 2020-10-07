Friday, October 30, 5:00 p.m., is the deadline
Winston-Salem, NC (October 7, 2020) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is accepting nominations for its 2020 annual awards, and members of the public have until 5:00 p.m., Fri., Oct. 30, to submit a nomination. Nominations are invited and encouraged.
“Each year, we look forward to drawing attention to the fact that countless individuals, arts organizations and other residents of our community contribute to the vitality and diversity of the local arts scene, which has led to our amazing ‘arts constellation’, said Randy Eaddy, President and CEO of The Arts Council. “We delight in applauding and honoring some of them whose contributions were extraordinary and help to set the bar high for years to come. Despite the vicissitudes caused by COVID-19, this year was no different in those regards. Folk have been resilient and innovative, finding new ways to continue supporting and promoting the arts, and we are excited to recognize some of them.”
Presentation of the annual awards is typically a highlight of The Arts Council’s annual meeting, which brings together arts supporters from across the community. Because of ongoing restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 crisis, however, The Arts Council will not hold its usually festive in-person annual meeting this year. The 2020 annual awards will be announced in November via a yet-to-be-decided medium.
Eaddy added, “Because we won’t be able to hold our customary annual meeting this year, where we would shine a bright light on the 2020 annual awards recipients, we will design another medium to recognize, applaud and celebrate them. I expect the nominations will be robust, per usual."
Summary descriptions of the four annual awards to be made for 2020 are set forth below.
Arts Council Award
The recipient of the 2020 Arts Council Award will be an individual who has exhibited a strong commitment to volunteer service and has made a significant and lasting impact on the arts in our community.
R. Philip Hanes, Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award
The recipient of the 2020 R. Philip Hanes, Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award will be an individual under 40 years of age, whose time, talent and energy have furthered the mission of supporting and promoting the arts and culture of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, leaving a legacy of service for future young leaders and for the future development of the arts in our community.
Arts Educator Excellence Award
The Arts Educator Excellence Award for 2020 will recognize an educator or teaching artist who has enriched the education of our community’s youth and inspired the next generation of artists, patrons and creative individuals.
Arts-Integrated Workplace Award
The 2020 Arts-Integrated Workplace Award will recognize a local company for its exemplary efforts to integrate the arts into its corporate culture and employees’ lives.
Information about how to make a nomination is available on The Arts Council website at www.intothearts.org/annual-awards. Completed nomination materials must be received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, in order to be considered.
Winston-Salem, known as the “City of Arts & Innovation”, and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports more than 5,500 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income, and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
