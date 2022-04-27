Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and HUSTLE Winston-Salem are partnering with Visions Event Center for an Art & Business Expo at Liberty Plaza this Saturday, April 30, noon to 4 p.m. Visions Event Center is located on the ground floor of the Liberty Plaza building at 102 W 3rd St, N Liberty St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
In 2020, Arts Council partnered with ByGood Coffee to produce a series of Art Pop Up vendor events for local artists. The purpose of the Pop Ups was to provide a source of income for artists in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Art & Business program is a continued effort to support artists recover from the pandemic and for Arts Council to continue to build upon community relationships.
The Arts & Business Expo will include vendors who make and sell fine arts, crafts, soap, skincare, candles, jewelry, antiques, food, plants, clothing, accessories, and more! Some local vendors featured include:
Types of Her by Artist Tyamica Mabry
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region.
We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
