Arts Awards Banquet & Retirement Party!
Join the High Point Arts Council for a celebration of the arts on Thursday, June 16, at the annual Arts Awards Banquet and Debbie Lumpkins’ Retirement Party!
Each year the Arts Council presents Arts Awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts, and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.
In addition to the Arts Awards, the Arts Council and its Affiliates each recognize a Star Board Member whose light shone the brightest during the year while serving their organization.
This year the Arts Council will also be celebrating Debbie Lumpkins’ 22 years of service to the organization. Debbie joined the Arts Council in May 2000 as Arts Programs Coordinator, Director of Development in January 2001, Interim Executive Director in October 2002, and Executive Director in July 2003. Since then, she has grown the arts in High Point including the first permanent home for the arts at the Centennial Station Arts Center.
"The annual Arts Awards Banquet is a true celebration of the arts in our community. In addition to awards, entertainment for this year’s banquet will be the High Point Ballet performing excerpts from Celtic Legends, High Point Community Theatre performing “Impossible” from Cinderella, plus a special performance that you don’t want to miss," said Debbie Lumpkins, Executive Director.
The Arts Awards Banquet & Retirement Party will be on Thursday, June 16, at the Centennial Station Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30, dinner at 7:00, and entertainment and awards presentations begin at 7:30 p.m.
In honor of Debbie Lumpkins, Jim Morgan is sponsoring this event and tickets are complimentary but you do need to make reservations by June 14. Complimentary tickets are limited to 4 per person and can be reserved on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events or by calling 336-889-2787, extension 26.
