WINSTON-SALEM, NC (July 30, 2020) - The installation of billboards showcasing local artists’ works across the Winston-Salem and Greensboro areas began on Monday, July 20.
The billboards display art from six local artists, all members of the ArtPop Street Gallery Triad class of 2020. ArtPop Street Gallery fosters collaborations between arts organizations and the private sector to promote the work of local artists on available media space. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy the displayed artwork, and ArtPop artists benefit by receiving visibility that showcases their talents and further supports their careers.
Varying in medium and subject matter, all works submitted are original works of art. Of the 60 artists who submitted for consideration in this year’s program, six artists were juried in. This year, even during a time of uncertainty, ArtPop Triad expanded their program from five artists to six. While seemingly small in size, ArtPop Triad has a significant impact on the lives of these local artists. One of this year’s artists is a high school senior, Jaden Cooke, who will attend college in the fall to study animation.
The other five participating artists are Latisha Coleman, Lance Crumley, Kara Hammond, Jessica Singerman and Jessica Tefft.
Lamar Advertising of Greensboro, one of the largest billboard companies in the world, partnered with ArtPop to provide space on six static vinyl billboards over a 12-county region (Alamance, Caswell, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin). Adams Outdoor Advertising of Winston-Salem partnered to provide space on five digital billboards within Forsyth County.
ArtPop Triad could not be successful without these two partnerships along with the partnership of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and Associated Posters Inc. This year marks the fourth collaborative partnership between ArtPop, The Arts Council and the Triad billboard industry.
Winston-Salem, known as a city of arts & innovation, and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents and accounts for the area’s continued recognition as a great place to live, learn, work and play.
For more information on ArtPop Triad, visit https://www.artpopstreetgallery.com/triad-2020. To see all of the ArtPop juried in artists across the country visit www.ArtPopStreetGallery.com. Hashtag #ArtPopTriad is recommended for social media purposes.
###
About ArtPop Street Gallery: ArtPop is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that gives communities across the country greater access to art by supporting the artists that create it. Through the generous donations of media companies across the country, ArtPop promotes local artists’ work on available advertising space — including on billboards, on bus shelters, across news racks and in airport terminals. Charlotte, N.C.-based ArtPop operates today in four cities across the country and has displayed the work of more than 400 artists in its street galleries from Charlotte to Las Vegas since its founding in 2014. For more information on ArtPop’s programs, annual calls for local artist submissions and ways to support ArtPop with a contribution in your city, visit us online at https://www.artpopstreetgallery.com/ and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.
