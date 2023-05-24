Since beginning our journey in March, we have discovered the lovely communities that each library serves within Forsyth County. There is a big want from each library and that is ART! Every community desires to create in any capacity to expand thinking and crafts skills. Through this program, Taja Seafus and Yosimar Alvarez will be developing their own final projects to be displayed in the Central Library and will provide programming at select library locations to spearhead some new creative programs and activities to be developed and ongoing after the residency.
Taja Seafus will be leading a collaborative painting experience at most of the branches. Each of these paintings will be on 4’ x 8’ canvases that each library will get to keep as their own personal community mural. Her final project will include a series of bookend model universes that reflect on the city of Arts and Innovation in a unique and artistic way. She hopes as people are viewing through the shelves of the library that they take the time to admire the little things between the cracks of the books.
Being one of the first-ever Artists In Residence at the Forsyth County Public Library has been a dream come true! Yosimar had a great time visiting each and every library branch in Forsyth County, and is amazed at all the hidden treasure troves of resources that local libraries offer to their communities. He has even stumbled upon some great resources that he can use for my own artistic career.
He’s so excited to share his final project, Blueprint: The City of Arts & Innovation, with the world later this summer. It’s been a labor of love bringing his vision to life but he can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions. He commended the FCPL for allowing Taja Seafus and him to fully express themselves on this project and maintain creative control over our projects.
He is beyond grateful to have this incredible opportunity. The support and encouragement that I’ve received in the last few months mean the world to me, and he is beyond grateful to be part of this artistic adventure!
We hope that through our art and hearing each community that we’re able to touch the hearts of everyone creatively. Each library is equipped with enough resources for both of us to become successful in our residency. We thank the Arts Council of Winston‑Salem and Forsyth County for supporting us. You can catch Taja and Yosimar actively working on their projects at the Central Library in the makerspace.
You can stay up to date on where they will be hosting programming on their instagrams: @thingsby_yosi @doseartistcollective, all of these programs are free and open to the public! For exact dates and more information visit www.forsyth.cc/library/
