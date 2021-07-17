Greensboro-based artist, Raman Bhardwaj, is having a solo show of his paintings at the Forsyth County Public Library in Downtown, Winston Salem. The show runs until Aug 31, 2021.
Raman Bhardwaj is a South Asian freelance painter, illustrator, muralist, animator and designer. Born and raised in Chandigarh, India, he has been living in Greensboro, NC, USA since 2018.
He creates drawings, canvas art, book illustrations, murals, and digital works. He was been working as a professional artist since 2000 and has displayed in several group exhibitions in India and USA. He has also held solo exhibitions in India, Norway and USA.
He has painted more than 30 murals in the Triad area.
He won a national award in India for illustrating a children book in 1995. He has also won Artpop Street gallery award 2019 in USA. Besides his passion in Art, Raman has deep interested in spirituality and Vedic Astrology.
The paintings in figurative genre represents, union of energies, dream imagery and feminine beauty.
Raman Bhardwaj
illustrator/muralist/painter/designer
instagram: @artistraman
