Her show “Reflections” runs through March 27
Winston-Salem, NC (February 17, 2021) –Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona, who has an exhibition hanging in the Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, will host a virtual Q&A on Wednesday, March 3, at 6:00 p.m. Her show, “Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona,” will run through March 27. Corona will take questions related to her passion for nature and environmental justice and share her vision of the world around her as reflected in her works.
The virtual Q & A is accessible through FB Event Link: https://fb.me/e/f7eMlboVy and through Eventbrite: https://carolinacorona.eventbrite.com. There is no charge.
Corona often quotes American playwright Thornton Wilder, who said, “Art is Confession; Art is the secret told.” Her paintings, Corona says, are inspired by the beauty of our Earth, and preserving the environment of the natural world so our resources are made available to us and future generations.
The Milton Rhodes Center, by strictly observing COVID protocols, including requiring masks and social distancing, has been able to keep it Arboreal Gallery open to the public. Hours for the Arboreal Gallery: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Its adjacent Community Arts Gift Shop is open during the same hours.
Carolina Corona was born in Veracruz, Mexico. As a child she expressed her creativity and free spirit through craft making and exploring her immediate environs. When she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, at age ten, she began art classes. After graduating from high school, she moved to Winston-Salem and enrolled at Salem College where she earned the Bachelors in Fine Arts and Art Education degree. She taught for two years before deciding to dedicate herself full-time to her art, including painting and photography.
Winston-Salem, known as a “City of Arts & Innovation,” and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports more than 5,500 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.