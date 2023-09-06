Don’t miss this month’s happenings with Artfolios happening across the community. All events are free and open to the public.
The Opening Reception for “And then I saw the garden” with work by Carrie Leigh Dickey will be on Sunday, September 10, from 2-4pm at the Visitor Center Auditorium at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem. The Park is located at 2147 Bethabara Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Participants can contribute to an in-progress painting “In the Maze: a Community Garden” and to “Seeds” a series of artist’s books. So that others might experience the rejuvenating effects of a garden, proceeds from the sale of the artwork will be gifted towards the restoration of Historic Bethabara Park’s Medicinal Garden. https://www.artfolios.shop/post/and-then-i-saw-the-garden
Artfolios will host a “Boutique Art Market” on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10:00am-4:00pm as part of the Historic Bethabara Park Apple Festival located at 2147 Bethabara Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Stop by the Visitor Center to shop the collections of 16 Artfolios’ Artists. https://www.artfolios.shop/post/artfolios-at-the-apple-fest
Artfolios invites all to the Closing Reception for “frank campion 2.0” showcasing the work of Frank Campion. The reception will be held in the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College on Friday, September 29 from 5-7pm. Franks will give remarks. https://www.artfolios.shop/campion
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios. To connect with Artfolios: www.Artfolios.shop, Instagram @shopartfolios, and Facebook @Artfolios
