Art Installation by Lyman Whitaker Comes to Merschel Park in Downtown Winston Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (December 8, 2022) — The public is invited to view the latest art installation by renowned sculptor Lyman Whitaker. Merschel Park is located at the junction of Fourth and Trade streets in downtown Winston Salem. The installation, featuring 16 wind sculptures honoring Wanda Merschel’s 16 years of service on City Council, was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Millennium Fund.
Lyman Whitaker is known for his stunning wind sculptures, which are designed to harness the power of the wind to create mesmerizing visual displays. His sculptures can be found in public and private collections around the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring his work to Winston Salem. Link to the artists website - https://www.whitakerstudio.com/.
The installation will be a permanent feature in Merschel Park which is named for former City Council member Wanda Merschel and dedicated to all the women of Winston Salem.
A special “thank you” to Alfred Adams who has worked tirelessly on this park and was also responsible for bringing Lyman Whitaker’s work to our city.
The park is scheduled for completion in mid-February.
###
Downtown Winston-Salem Foundation: A nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve downtown Winton-Salem and provide support to the initiatives of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership. The Foundation administers the Meade Willis Revolving Loan Fund, which provides assistance to those wishing to open a business downtown and the Street Level Improvement Matching (S.L.I.M) grants.
