Archdale, N.C. – Calling all artists, creatives, tinkerers, teachers, and homeschoolers. The Randolph Arts Guild (RAG) and Archdale Parks and Recreation (APRD) are teaming up to sponsor the Fall Flowers Project. Artists, businesses, and community members in Randolph County and surrounding areas are encouraged to create lifelike flower sculptures, between 2’ & 5’ to be displayed at Creekside Park during the month of October.
“We think this will be a great social distance activity to shine some light into this unique time we find ourselves in”, said David Gaskin, President of the RAG.
Applications will be accepted between Aug. 19 and Sept. 9. All flowers will be on display at Creekside Park from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31. There is no charge to participate in this project.
The flower sculptures need to be wind and rain resistant. Artists will need to supply their own materials and be prepared to install their sculptures on Oct. 2 or 3. Artwork must be family friendly. Artists will also need to include their name and city on their sculpture.
Would you like to participate? More information and inspiration for design can be found at https://tinyurl.com/FallF20.
