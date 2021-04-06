Creative Aging Network-NC and the UNCG Gerontology Club are seeking artists to participate in our online art competition for a good cause! We are looking for designs to put on t-shirts as a fundraiser to promote access to arts and aging. We will also incorporate the designs into a future mural project. So, round up some brushes and pick your favorite paints!
Because the art will be featured on t-shirts, we are looking for rectangular or square dimension art that can be printed on a standard cotton shirt. Art submissions will be accepted April 15-30 and we will be conducting a community vote from May 1 – 10, 2021. We will select six designs to put on shirts and later incorporate into a mural on CAN-NC’s campus. New or existing art is welcome!
Art Contest Details
•Entry Deadline: April 15th
•Who: anyone age 50 or older
•What: a 2-D work of art such as a painting, drawing, mixed media, fiber art, prints, photography.
•When:
Now through April 15th: Complete your “Entry Form” at this link: https://bit.ly/31GusWd
April 15 - April 30: Upload a photo of your finished artwork with its title to the online photo system for voting. Instructions will be provided once your entry form is received. You have the whole week so if you need assistance; just contact Lia at lia@can-nc.org or 336-253-0856.
May 1 - 10: Share the contest information with your friends and family and vote for your artwork!
•Where: a link and simple instructions for uploading a photo and title of your completed artwork to the online photo system will be provided once your entry form is received. It’s simple but if you get stuck, we can help!
•Prize: Your artwork featured on a T-shirt promoting Creative Aging across our state and included in a mural on our campus in Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.