Art & Business Expo @ Liberty Plaza
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (APRIL 11, 2022)—Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and HUSTLE Winston-Salem are partnering with Visions Event Center for an Art & Business Expo at Liberty Plaza. The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Visions Event Center is located on the ground floor of the Liberty Plaza building at the corner of 102 West 3rd Street and North Liberty Street. This program is a continued effort to support artists recover from the pandemic.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and HUSTLE Winston-Salem are seeking local vendors who make and sell fine arts, crafts, soap, skincare, candles, jewelry, antiques, food, plants, clothing, accessories, and more! Click the link to learn more and share to help spread the word! Vendor Link: https://forms.office.com/r/EGk4b1ywg9
For more information, contact Shannon Stokes at sstokes@intothearts.org or 336-747-1416.
About Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.