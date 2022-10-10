Arc of High Point Hosts Major Fundraiser for Creative Arts Program
All Proceeds Benefit Program That Enables Those with Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities to Live Life in Color
The Arc of High Point will host the Annual Creative Arts Studio Art Silent Art Auction fundraiser Wednesday, November 2nd 6-7:30pm at the Theater Art Galleries, 220 East Commerce Avenue, High Point, NC 27260. This event is the major fundraiser for the Creative Arts Studio and provides instruction and supplies for the art students. This year’s theme is “Curiouser and Curiouser” an Alice in Wonderland art auction event.
The Arc of High Point is committed to securing for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to choose and realize their goals of where and how they learn, live, work, and play. The Arc of High Point is an affiliated chapter of The Arc of North Carolina and The Arc of the United States.
This year we will feature over 90 original pieces of original artwork from our artists.
“When students with developmental and intellectual disabilities leave high school, there are not many options for them on what to do next,” explains Stephanie Antkowiak, Executive Director of The Arc of High Point. “That’s where our Creative Arts program comes in. Those students are able to come to the Arc and use their many talents to paint, draw, do pottery, and sew -- just to name a few activities. We then sell those works of art in our store, where the artist gets a portion of the proceeds from the sale. This fundraiser enables us to purchase supplies for our participants to use throughout the year on those projects.”
Admission to the event is $10 and includes light hor d'oeuvres and wine. The Art Auction is a fundraiser for The Creative Arts Programs at the Arc of High Point, a non-profit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families for over 60 years.
The Arc of High Point Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ArcOfHighPoint?ref=hl
The Creative Arts Studio at The Arc of High Point Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CreativeArtsAtTheArcOfHp/
Instagram: Arcofhp_creativearts
Art Auction Event Page:
The Arc of High Point https://the-arc-of-high-point.networkforgood.com/events/45755-the-arc-of-high-point-annual-silent-art-auction
