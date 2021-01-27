“Reflections” opens February 3
Winston-Salem, NC (January 26, 2021) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. “Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona,” will open Wednesday, February 3, and run through March 27. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact and her unique perspective. She likes to quote American playwright Thornton Wilder, who said, “Art is Confession; Art is the secret told.” Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts. “I am inspired by the beauty of our Earth, and preserving the environment of the natural world so our resources are made available to us and future generations,” she said.
Chase Law, President and CEO of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, said, “The Arts Council’s Arboreal Gallery is a community treasure, and we are thrilled that we have been able to keep it safely open and active for visitors during these COVID times. We are committed to showcasing and supporting local and emerging artists, such as Carolina, which helps further advance their careers and encourages members of our community to explore the talent we have in our region,” she said.
The Milton Rhodes Center observes COVID protocols, including requiring masks and social distancing. Hours for the Arboreal Gallery: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“Carolina is already beginning to make her mark on our community and local arts scene,” said Law. “Recently, her work was featured at Red Dog Gallery, and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission selected Carolina as one of the artists to enhance the appearance of bus stops around the city.”
Corona was born in Veracruz, Mexico. As a child she expressed her creativity and free spirit through craft making and exploring her immediate environs. When she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, at age ten, she began art classes. After graduating from high school, she moved to Winston-Salem and enrolled at Salem College where she earned the Bachelors in Fine Arts and Art Education degree. She taught for two years before deciding to dedicate herself full-time to her art, including painting and photography.
“I enjoy looking at nature from angles that most people would not see,” she said. “At the ocean, I like to look from down low as a small crab would and wear goggles under water and look up at the sun to see what a fish would see.” She likes taking close ups. “I relish the particulars that you are privileged to see only at that distance -- details to get lost in.”
Winston-Salem, known as a “City of Arts & Innovation,” and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports more than 5,500 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
