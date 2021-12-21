APPLICATION PROCESS OPENS FOR REENTRY GRANTS
Applications are due January 31, 2022
Greensboro, NC. – ArtsGreensboro is accepting applications for Reentry Relief Grants for operating support for established Greensboro arts organizations with a proven track record of providing quality and accessible art experiences to the citizens of Greensboro. The grant application process will open on January 3, 2022, with a deadline of January 31, 2022 (11:59 PM).
This grant program is intended to provide support to arts and culture organizations not eligible for Multicultural Grassroots Grants provided by the North Carolina Arts Council. ArtsGreensboro recognizes that arts and culture organizations are operating under extreme uncertainties, with many unknown variables due to public health concerns and the pandemic’s lingering impact. For this year only, the Reentry Grants will be for an abbreviated cycle of March through June 30, 2022. The total pool of available funds is $170,000, and the maximum grant amount is $25,000; each grant must be matched 1:1.
Grant funds may be used in the following key areas:
- Scaling personnel operations to meet renewed demand and assist with paying employees (new and existing); assist in increasing hourly rate paid to employees to mirror the City’s minimum wage of $15/hour.
- Securing technology to enable hybrid (virtual and live) programming
- Funds to retain consultants to provide professional guidance that strengthens operational and business planning
Eligible organizations must have been in operation for at least three years, be a nonprofit 501c3, and located and carry out projects within the City of Greensboro. Individuals are not eligible to apply. Additional grant information and application link can be found on the ArtsGreensboro website here.
There will be an informational session on January 14, 2022, at 4:00 PM. ArtsGreensboro staff will be on hand to assist with the application process and address any questions about the grant program. To register, go HERE. For more information, please get in touch with ArtsGreensboro’s Grant Manager, Darlene McClinton, at 336.279.7086 or email at grants@artsgreensboro.org
# # #
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
