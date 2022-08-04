Announcing the Not Your Average Folk Contest Winner: Anna Vtipil, from Raleigh, N.C.!
Greensboro, N.C., August 3, 2022 — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced today the 1st Place / Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest, Anna Vtipil! In recognition of her 1st Place / Grand Prize win, Anna Vtipil and her ensemble has been awarded a performance spot at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival (Sept 9-11) and eight hours of recording time at Black Rabbit Audio.
"We are so excited to be performing in the NC Folk Festival this September alongside so many incredible musicians,” said Anna Vtipil. “We are extremely grateful for this opportunity and we cannot wait to share some new music with everyone!”
Anna Vtipil and three additional performer groups were selected in June as contest finalists from a competitive pool of 47 applications. The public was invited in July to participate in online voting for their favorite group from among the four finalists. Anna Vtipil received the most online votes and was declared the 1st Place / Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest.
2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest Public Voting Results:
1st Place / Grand Prize Winner: Anna Vtipil, from Raleigh, N.C.
2nd Place: The Zinc Kings, from Greensboro, N.C.
3rd Place: The Travis Williams Group, from Winston-Salem, N.C.
Honorable Mention: Discount Rothko, from Pfafftown, N.C.
“We congratulate Anna Vtipil on winning our 2nd annual Not Your Average Folk Contest, and are excited for her to perform live for our audience at this year’s Folk Festival,” said Amy Grossmann, President and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “Anna and her ensemble are an innovative voice from the homegrown music scene emerging in North Carolina, and we are honored to host an early step in their bright future as performing artists.”
More about Anna Vtipil:
Anna Vtipil is a singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist from Raleigh, NC. Her songs explore harmonically complex and rhythmically asymmetrical textures alongside intimate and emotional lyrics. She is accompanied by Lora Mouna and Clara Lamkin on vocals, Hanna Fishastion on cello, and Gracie Zielinski on violin. This group of musicians formed at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and performs Vtipil’s original songs together at school concerts throughout the year.
Vtipil describes her music as coming from a vast range of styles including traditional Irish jig. She is also inspired by artists who are able to take the folk and bluegrass genre and twist them into new harmonic and rhythmic places.
“Through this group I have found a safe space and felt the power of female artists supporting each other while creating music from the heart,” said Anna Vtipil, winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest. “A lot of my personal inspiration this year has come from the song-writing community in Greensboro and witnessing the talent of local artists while at school, music venues, and open mics.”
To learn more about all 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest, please visit www.ncfolkfestival.com/nyaf-contest/.
Thank you to our sponsors, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, WGHP Fox 8, and Black Rabbit Audio.
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity. Our signature event, the annual North Carolina Folk Festival, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro each September. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event featuring performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 9 through 11.
Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
