Winston-Salem, NC — The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to present 100 Faces of Winston-Salem, an expansive portrait project by local artist Anna Jarrell. The project is on view September – November 2020 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, located in the auditorium lobby at the main entrance of SECCA.
The 100 Faces of Winston-Salem project was created by Anna Jarrell, a local portrait artist, who painted 100 people in Winston-Salem in 100 days. Originally planned to be a simple practice project, Jarrell soon realized it could be a fundraiser as well. The goal in selecting her subjects was to better know her community, and how they were doing during the time of isolation. The subjects are small business owners, activists, front-line doctors, immigrants, and volunteers doing major good in Winston-Salem. The project is designed to be a snapshot of life during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
100% of this project benefits the Wake Forest Baptist Health COVID-19 Response Fund (www.wakeforesthealth.abilafundraisingonline.com). The fund supports areas of greatest need such as equipment and supplies to protect patients and health care employees, resources for patients to address care-related expenses, benefits for health care providers on the front line of patient care, along with providing much needed funding for research in vaccines and Population Health. The project raised over $13,000 on the front-end by taking sponsorships to paint local heroes, and will raise money on the back-end as the portraits will be sold at the end of the project.
The portraits are painted in the “alla prima” technique. A traditional oil portrait takes weeks to complete - base layers must dry before new layers of detail are added. The alla prima way is to capture the subject as quickly as possible in one sitting with no chance for revisions. Jarrell interviewed each subject about their life and work in Winston-Salem then took 5-10 photos of them from a safe social distance. She then took the photos back to her studio, sketched the subject on the canvas, and completed the portrait in about 4 hours. She released one portrait a day for 100 days from April 23 to July 30, 2020 on Instagram.
Anna Jarrell works in her sun-filled studio in Winston-Salem, NC. She earned a Studio Art degree from Wake Forest University with a concentration in drawing. She has taught art in various settings from Sawtooth Center for the Arts to Arts for Life at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Anna’s main focus of study for the past few years has been portraiture. She married her high school sweetheart, Jesse, and they have an outgoing, six year-old son.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT
Wake Forest Magazine, 100 Faces in 100 Days:
https://magazine.wfu.edu/2020/08/26/100-faces-in-100-days/
MyFox8, Local artist paints 100 faces to help fight COVID-19:
https://myfox8.com/community/local-artist-paints-100-faces-to-help-fight-covid-19/
VISIT SECCA
SECCA has resumed normal operating hours, open Wednesday through Sunday. In order to encourage social distancing in SECCA’s 6000+ square foot galleries and facilities, capacity is limited to 50 guests per half hour.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: WEAR a cloth mask over your nose and mouth, WAIT in line at least six feet away from others and avoid close contact, and WASH hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If experiencing symptoms of illness, visitors are asked to postpone their visit.
The arrival of Anna Jarrell’s 100 Faces of Winston-Salem comes on the heels of the recent opening of DRAWN: Concept & Craft, an expansive new exhibition on view in the Main and Potter Galleries. Inspired by the discovery of forgotten sketchbooks by the late LeRoy Neiman, DRAWN brings together works by more than 60 artists from around the world in an exhibition that provides a rare, revealing look into the creative process and artists’ unique relationship with the art of drawing.
HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES
- Cloth masks required for visitors and staff.
- Frequent cleanings of the galleries and high-touch areas, including doors and restrooms.
- Hand sanitizing stations throughout galleries and restrooms.
- Plexiglass shield installed at check-in desk.
To read more about N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 163, visit https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO163-New-Phase-2.5.pdf
ABOUT SECCA
Founded in 1956, The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art offers a front-row seat to the art of our time. Through visual art exhibitions, music, film, dance, theater, and education, SECCA starts conversations that engage diverse communities and perspectives. SECCA is an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
For questions and inquiries, please contact Philip Pledger at philip.pledger@secca.org
