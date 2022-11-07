SECCA's Southern Idiom exhibition series continues with Black Tears, a collection of new paintings by artist Aimée García. An opening reception with the artist was held from 1–4pm on Saturday, November 5. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
ARTIST BIO
Aimée García was born in Matanzas, Cuba in 1972. She currently lives and works in Winston Salem, NC. She graduated from the Higher Institute of Art Havana in 1996.
Her work has been exhibited in different countries such as the United States, Mexico, Germany, England, Spain, and Italy among others.
She has participated in several international biennials such as the 57th Venice Biennale, Biennial of Havana, Biennial of Kwangju, Biennial of Cuenca, and Biennial of Painting of the Caribbean and Central America.
Her works are in public collections such as the National Museum of Fine Arts, Havana, ASU Art Museum Arizona, Neighborhood Museum New York, University of Virginia Art Museum Virginia, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon Eugene, Museum of Finest Cuban Arts, MOFCA Vienna Austria, The Farber Cuban Avant-Garde Collection, USC Fisher Museum of Art Los Angeles, and Pe´rez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).
