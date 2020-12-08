GREENSBORO, NC (December 8, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) unit, in partnership with the Center for Visual Arts (CVA), will hold a Winter Art Show from 1-5 pm, December 19; 4-5 pm, December 20; and 12-4 pm, December 22 and December 23, at the CVA gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission to the show is free.
The winter-themed works of art were created over the last month as part of an inclusive virtual art class offered by AIR and CVA. Participants practiced creative expression, learned about various art techniques, and were introduced to the work of well-known artists who have also created winter-themed art. The program culminated with the participants creating their own pieces using the inspiration and techniques learned during the program.
For more information, contact AIR Assistant Coordinator Kaitlynne Temple at kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2735.
