The Activate Entertainment Project is excited to announce that a new piece titled “ROOTED” will be performed in Newfoundland, Canada as a part of the St. John’s International Circus Festival this September. “ROOTED” will blend dance, circus, and music into a cohesive story representing North Carolina and the American South in a way which promotes the diversity and creative community in our region. Activate will be working with a mixture of local and national artists to bring this piece to life.
This piece was invited to be performed at the 6th Edition of the St. John’s International Circus Festival. The show will feature two talented artists with a local creative team. Artists include Dom Sebastian (Greensboro) and Nick Hodge (Las Vegas). The creative team consists of Houston Odum, Amanda Fisk, and Alex Joye Warren. Activate Entertainment has received support from Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and Arts Council of Greater Greensboro in order to make the trip happen.
“We’re so excited to represent North Carolina, and the Triad internationally.” said Houston Odum, founder of Activate Entertainment. “This Festival is the first of many big steps for us to be recognized around the world and for our artists to be seen by influential industry leaders. More importantly, the piece we are creating will craft a new image of the Triad and the American South which breaks down the stereotypes of our communities. ”
“ROOTED” will be coming to Greensboro in the Spring of 2024 along with a brand-new Circus Training Program that will be free for participants. This will follow the company’s first statewide tour of their hit show “SOLSTICE” which was seen by 1,000 people this past February and will perform in Durham, Hamlet, and Winston-Salem, N.C.
To stay up to date with our work, follow us on Instagram @activateentertainment and subscribe to our mailing list by visiting our website: www.ActivateNC.com
The mission of the Activate Entertainment Project is to provide a meaningful, live experience that is accessible to the public. Our unique creative process empowers and brings together artists of all backgrounds and disciplines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.