A talented trio of UNCSA School of Music alumni scores awards

Three alumni of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) School of Music were feted by the Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists, which took place July 24th at Appalachian State University.
Bassoonist Winfred Felton (BM ’22), hailing from Greenville, NC, won first prize, while Rio-born violinist Luca Kevorkian (BM ’22) won second prize. They were among six finalists who competed for the top prizes. Undergraduate pianist Ashley May DePaola, who hails from Fayetteville, NC, advanced to the first round of the competition.
This marked the first year that the Rosen-Schaffel Competition was open to students outside of North Carolina, yet that didn’t prevent the UNCSA students from once again dominating the competition, as they have done in previous years.
“Even with the expanded eligibility this year, our students continued to dominate the competition winning first and second prizes,” said Saxton Rose, dean of UNCSA’s School of Music. “I think this highlights the exceptional talent in the UNCSA School of Music.”
Felton studied bassoon performance with Rose at UNCSA and is also a former student of multiple Grammy Award-nominated bassoonist Martin Kuuskmann at the Lamont School of Music in Denver, CO. Felton performed Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s Grand Concerto in F Major. Kevorkian, who performed the Subelius Violin Concerto, studied violin performance with Kevin Lawrence at UNCSA, recently performed with the Carolina String Quartet in Winston-Salem, and DePaola, who will be graduating from UNCSA next year, currently studies piano under Dmitri Vorobiev.
The Rosen-Schaffel Competition, which has been held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music in conjunction with An Appalachian Summer Festival for nine of its 11 years, with 19 UNCSA students and alumni having placed in the annual competition. First-pace winners receive a cash prize of $2,500 and an invitation to perform a complete concerto with an orchestra during festival season following the competition. Second-place winners receive a cash prize of $2,000, third-place winners a cash prize of $1,500, the Audience Choice Award winner receives a cash prize of $1,000, and all other finalists a cash prize of $500.
The UNCSA School of Filmmaking has also been recognized for its academic programs. The Hollywood Reporter recently ranked the school at number 10 on its list of the 25 top film schools in America, up from 11th place in last year’s survey. In addition, MovieMaker magazine also lauded the School of Filmmaking in its list of the best film schools in the United States and Canada.
The Hollywood Reporter noted that film schools on its annual list “offered the best chance of navigating Hollywood’s changing terrain,” and specifically mentioned School of Filmmaking dean Deborah LaVine and UNCSA’s newly minted Anthology Production Lab that focuses on the development of episodic series. MovieMaker emphasized UNCSA’s graduate Creative Producing program, stating that “storytelling meets entrepreneurship in UNCSA’s MFA in Creative Producing program … (which) teaches students about every aspect of the story development process, from concept to draft, with workshops to develop familiarity with the script-to-screen process. Students also learn copyright law as it pertains to movie acquisitions, writing business plans, distribution, and exhibition.”
“I am once again thrilled to see UNCSA get the recognition it deserves from these respected industry publications,” said LaVine. “I am particularly happy to see our excellent graduate programs getting noticed, as well as the diversification of our curriculum. In today’s ever-changing landscape, it is more important than ever to prepare students for a range of work — and to do so in a way that positions them stronger financially as they graduate. I am proud that UNCSA is able to finance all student thesis films and to provide world-class training from our experienced faculty at less than half of the tuition of peer programs.”
The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
