A Show Stopper: WS Theatre Alliance finds permanent home

A common phrase in theater worldwide is “the show must go on,” and it has been doing just that the past few years for Winston-Salem’s Theatre Alliance.
But this time, the curtain will close on a permanent home for the non-profit vacating its location of 12 years at 1047 Northwest Boulevard as it moves to its new downtown location at 650 W. Sixth Street, formerly home to the Bluebird Cab Company.
“We were going very strong with our campaign in March before everything slowed down,” said Artistic Director Jamie Lawson. “We’ve been able to kind of ride it out more or less, as far as our operating expenses when we can’t perform. Hopefully, we’re on the downside of that.”
No longer having to share a location with Hops Burger Bar and a dental office, as it did at its Legacy Venue, the newly renovated site is expected to include a 160-seat theater, a larger lobby and box office for customers, a backstage area, and prop and costume shops. There will be a dedicated space for set construction and an all-in-one comprehensive space, as well.
“We’re very close, and it’s really exciting. I have a friend who’s involved with the construction, and he’s sending me pictures of the work they’re doing during the day,” Lawson, who has been director since 2001, said. “The transformation is just incredible.”
Since it began its “Homecoming” Capital Campaign in the fall of 2019, the goal has grown to $1.5 million needed to realize the dream of a new theatre. Despite the world’s current state of affairs, they’ve been able to come up with the bulk of the campaign monies, including the most recent gift of $25,000 from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. While they’ve already purchased the sixth street building, they still need $750,000 to finish the renovations and complete the transformation by the deadline of May 2021. The Legacy Venue, a long-term rental the theatre acquired in 2008, had already been renovated from an 88-seat house to a 120-seat house.
“Even while we stopped performing, our renovation kept going. I’m going to miss the old space in a way because we have a lot of good memories there and great neighbors in the West End. I’m also excited to move to this side of town because it’s officially part of the Downtown Arts District. It’s kind of a dream come true for us,” Lawson said of the transition. “We have our own parking lot, it’s a fenced-in area, so that helps with security and we have all our operations under one roof. For years we bounced from seam shop to seam shop. We had to stop in that area and that area so we could perform. Finally, it’s great to have a place to call home and have everything right there together.”
While costs have been high to make sure this dream happens, spirits to make sure it’s realized have been even higher.
Founded in 1983 by then-director Fred Gorelick, the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance’s Mission is to “inspire, transform, and unite the Triad through unique, diverse, and unconventional theatrical experience.” The vision is to “combine a small stage with a big heart to provide outstanding live theater for all people,” something they’ve had no problem doing these last few months, according to Lawson.
Members of the all-volunteer theatre have performed outside at the Sixth Street location during the summer before moving to the Northwest Boulevard location and performing until December to ensure they were complying with social distancing guidelines.
“It’s been a challenge. We have to bring the set in after every performance because anything we leave out was suspect to disappear – and that happened a few times. Not to mention it (the set) would be submitted to the weather itself. It was a challenge dealing with the elements. We had to cancel sometimes due to rain,” Lawson said. “Our audiences have been real troopers to, enduring the elements like the heat and cold. It’s been a learning experience, but it definitely makes us appreciative of what we have had and will have again soon.”
While there are a few virtual productions in the works, these dedicated thespians are slated to resume the outdoor performances in March.
“Once things level off and we feel like we can safely bring people back into the venue, even if it’s at a limited capacity, then we’ll do that, but we have to be ready,” Lawson said.
Because, of course, the show must go on!
For more information on the theatre alliance, performances, or how to donate to the campaign, visit www.theatrealliance.ws.
