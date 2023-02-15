a/perture cinema will host the inaugural “a/ movie prom,” a prom for adults on March 10, 2023, at 7pm at The Millennium Center in Winston-Salem, NC. This year’s prom committee has selected the theme The Secret Garden for the event which will be the annual fundraising gala for a/perture cinema. Local band The Vagabond Saints’ Society will perform live music from favorite prom and high school movies. Attendees will enjoy delectable foods, drinks and dancing all evening long.
“In the past, a/perture has hosted our fundraising gala around the Academy Awards each year, but we have decided to take our event in an entirely new direction going forward and to create an event to celebrate the movies in a really unique and festive way,” said Lawren Desai, Executive Director and Curator of a/perture cinema. “The a/ movie prom is all about creating an adult prom and simply having an evening of fun and celebration in honor of the cinema. Our prom committee has really brought together all the favorite things we remember from high school proms including the option to purchase an official prom photo, corsages and boutonnieres, as well as honoring a Prom Court during the evening.”
“a/perture has always been recognized for creative and innovative programming and it’s no surprise that they are rethinking what a fundraising gala can be with the a/ movie prom,” said prom committee member Anne Glenn from Best of Winston. “I can’t wait to dance the night away to great live music all in support of such an important cultural institution in the Piedmont Triad.”
The a/ movie prom raises funds to support the annual operations of a/perture cinema. a/perture cinema is a nonprofit art house cinema in Downtown Winston-Salem. Their mission is to engage and entertain the community through the art of film by showcasing informative, educational, thought-provoking, and inspiring films — films that enrich our lives, engage our minds, promote diversity, and build community.
a/perture cinema screens over 250 films each year and the programming regularly features festival award winners, world cinema masterpieces, essential documentaries, and groundbreaking films from new voices. a/perture regularly hosts one-night special events featuring music films, filmmaker visits and community collaborations with panels and special guests. In 2023, new series include Sight & Sound, 13 films from the 100 Greatest Films of All Time as well as the 5th season of both Black Cinema (now playing) and street side cinema. Upcoming films include the 2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts, Emily, Cocaine Bear, Close and The Quiet Girl.
Tickets at $125 per person, are available at aperturecinema.com/a-movie-prom and must be purchased by March 5. Follow along on Instagram @amovieprom.
