Beginning July 2023, a/perture cinema will be the new home for National Theatre Live in the Piedmont Triad. National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to cinema screens around the United States. Whether it’s a serious drama, romcom or sold-out award-winning hits, National Theater Live brings unmissable theatre, filmed live from Britain’s most exciting stages.
National Theatre Live is an initiative by the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain. Since June 2009, with the acclaimed production of Phédre starring Helen Mirren, over 1.75 million people have now experienced the work of National Theatre Live in cinemas worldwide. National Theatre Live films their plays in front of a live theatre audience and optimizes everything for the big screen so it’s the next best thing to being there. The actors on stage deliver their performances as they normally would any other night. But to make sure audiences watching in cinema have the best seat in the house, they tailor the position of their cameras to capture each production and work closely with technical teams to make sure every element on stage such as lighting, hair and make-up look fantastic on the big screen.
In 2023, a/perture will offer five different programs from July to November. Each performance screens on a Sunday afternoon and a Thursday evening. Tickets are $18 General Admission, $12 for Students.
Fleabag - July 13 & 16
Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.
Best of Enemies - August 13 & 17
David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play feuding political rivals in James Graham’s (Sherwood) multiple award-winning new drama.
Much Ado About Nothing - September 3 & 7
Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula) lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea, and mistaken identity.
Frankenstein - October 1 & 5
Directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), Frankenstein features Benedict Cumberbatch (Hamlet, BBC’s Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation.
The Seagull - October 29 & November 2
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) makes her West End debut in this 21st century retelling of Anton Chekhov’s tale of love and loneliness.
a/perture cinema screens over 250 films each year and the programming regularly features festival award winners, world cinema masterpieces, essential documentaries, and groundbreaking films from new voices. a/perture regularly hosts one-night special events featuring music films, filmmaker visits and community collaborations with panels and special guests. Join us this July for new films including Barbie, Oppenheimer, Theater Camp, The Miracle Club, Lakota Nation vs. United States and Earth Mama.
For more information and tickets please visit aperturecinema.com.
