NTSA is pleased to announce an annual highlight for our gallery:

Holli Conger’s 5th annual solo BIRD show features whimsical and quirky birds in her trademarked found object style. 

The exhibition will be at North Trade Street Arts in the heart of the Downtown Arts District April 7-30, 2023.

The show opens during the 7 April “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” from 7-10 PM. 

Marilyn Ingram

North Trade Street Arts 

604-A Trade St NW

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

(336) 416-2857 - text 1st 

www.northtradestreetarts.com

northtradestreearts@gmail.com

 

Open Friday - Sunday 12-5pm

 

The Exhibiting Artists of The Lewisville Area Arts Council, Inc. (The LAAC)

 

 

-- 

North Trade Street Arts Center 

604-A Trade Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

 

COLLECTIVE: 

*Downtown Arts District Association ( DADA) office/gallery

*Exhibiting artists of The Lewisville Area Arts Council: Allison Hutchins, Rick Jones, Holli Conger, Walker Conger, Nancy Smith Wells, Megan Ingram, Marilyn McGee, Susan Powers

*The DADA Collective: Melanie Troutman Williams, Specky, David Cohen, Marlene Kuser, Alton Rumfelt, Keets F. Taylor, Michael Isley

*Woodland Moth Visual & Performing Artists / Woodland Moth Records / Marilyn Ingram

*Studio 7 / Marsha McNeely Hierl

*Herb Krutoy Gallery

*Associated Artists of Winston-Salem Gallery

*Joyce Wynes Gallery

*Valid Persona Clothing

