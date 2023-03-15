NTSA is pleased to announce an annual highlight for our gallery:
Holli Conger’s 5th annual solo BIRD show features whimsical and quirky birds in her trademarked found object style.
The exhibition will be at North Trade Street Arts in the heart of the Downtown Arts District April 7-30, 2023.
The show opens during the 7 April “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” from 7-10 PM.
Marilyn Ingram
North Trade Street Arts
(336) 416-2857 - text 1st
Open Friday - Sunday 12-5pm
The Exhibiting Artists of The Lewisville Area Arts Council, Inc. (The LAAC)
--
North Trade Street Arts Center
604-A Trade Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
COLLECTIVE:
*Downtown Arts District Association ( DADA) office/gallery
*Exhibiting artists of The Lewisville Area Arts Council: Allison Hutchins, Rick Jones, Holli Conger, Walker Conger, Nancy Smith Wells, Megan Ingram, Marilyn McGee, Susan Powers
*The DADA Collective: Melanie Troutman Williams, Specky, David Cohen, Marlene Kuser, Alton Rumfelt, Keets F. Taylor, Michael Isley
*Woodland Moth Visual & Performing Artists / Woodland Moth Records / Marilyn Ingram
*Studio 7 / Marsha McNeely Hierl
*Herb Krutoy Gallery
*Associated Artists of Winston-Salem Gallery
*Joyce Wynes Gallery
*Valid Persona Clothing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.