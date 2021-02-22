Artists in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph Counties selected

Winston-Salem, NC  (February 22, 2021) -- ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County have announced that 46 artists from Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties have been awarded an Artists Support Grant to  support professional and artistic development.  The grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

More than 195 applications were received, with awards ranging from $500 - $1,500 in the following disciplines: visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts and spoken word. 

Laura Way, President & CEO of ArtsGreensboro said, “Our five-county region is rich in artists, and COVID-19 has created an environment in which it is very difficult for them to practice their crafts and support themselves. These grants come at a most opportune time, and we urge policymakers to keep the artistic community front and center and devise ways to help artists sustain themselves while theaters are dark, galleries are closed and live performance venues have ceased to exist.”   

Grantees by county:

Davidson County (5)

Kenrick Jobe

Tonya Lanier

Jeff Beck

Hernan Mena

Beth Cantrell

 

Davie County (2)

Christina Tyler

Beth Andrews

 

Forsyth County (12)

Amy Funderburk

Carlos Gustavo

Erinn Dearth

Brent Harvey

Jeffrey Cates

Robert Young

Pablo Bobadilla

Holland Berson

Benjamin Masterson

Mona King

Ereka Scales

Metta Sama

 

Guilford County (22)

Scrapmettle Entertainment

Carrie Thomas

Karen Archia

Lorena Guillen

Virginia Holmes

Irvin Maldonado

Bradford Simmons

Anna Daigneault

Duane Cyrus

Neidy Perdomo

Josephus Thompson III        

Kevin Rowsey

Andrew Hudson

James Raleigh

Clarice Young

Stephen Van Vuuren

Xavier Carrington

Korinn Annette Jefferies

Ronald Hargrove

Alexandra Warren

Paul Byun

Dom_Sebastian Alexis

 

 

Randolph County (5)

Kate Waltman

Jeremy Skidmore

Erin Younge

Carol Gentithes

Fred Johnston

 

Illustrative grants:

Tonya Lanier.JPG

Tonya Lanier

•           Tonya Lanier (Davidson County), author, will publish "Lost in the Shuffle…..Too, Stories that Need to be Told”. The book will chronicle firsthand accounts from current residents of Davidson County who are all over the age of 70, in efforts to preserve the stories of ordinary people who add to the fabric of their community.

Christina Tyler.jpg

Christina Tyler

•           Christina Tyler (Davie County), jeweler, will attend Penland School of Craft  to take a course in metals and work with internationally renowned craftsmen in order to further her professional development.  www.christinatyler.com

Robert Young.jpg

Robert Young

•           Robert Young (Forsyth County), saxophonist, will record and film his project "Saxophone Music by Black Composers" to increase awareness of the great music that has been written for the saxophone by Black composers.  The video will be released on his YouTube Channel.  www.robertyoungsaxophone.com.

Lorena Guillen.jpg

Lorena Guillen

•           Lorena Guillen (Guilford County), vocalist and artistic director of the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, will support the mixing and mastering of the ensemble’s upcoming album. www.lorenaguillen.com.

Erin Younge.jpg

Erin Younge

•           Erin Younge (Randolph County), ceramicist, will convert an old horse barn into a ceramic studio along the Pottery Highway in Seagrove.  thetrianglestudio.com.

More information about these grant recipients can be found on websites at ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.

