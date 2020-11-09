Approximate run-time: 60 minutes, no intermission. Q&A with cast and playwright to follow performance.
Winston-Salem, NC – November 6, 2020 - 40+ Stage Company is proud to announce the company’s first online production with the dramatic reading of The Other Way Around by Nathan Ross Freeman. Freeman, co-founder/artistic director of the highly acclaimed Authoring Action program, is the 2015 recipient of the Arts Council Award. His play offers a candid, vibrant look into the marriage of Simone and Edmund as the couple plans to celebrate their 30th anniversary. No humdrum occasion for this couple, Neither has time for the day-to-day coping strategies upon which most marriages rely to survive. Instead, Simone and Edmund challenge one another to reinvigorate their relationship with gifts neither would have anticipated from the other. The exchange is the heart of the play; funny, poignant, at times frightening, but above all, a moving and inspiring look into the love between two people who have spent more than half their lives together.
Playwright Freeman has created two mercurial, thoroughly believable characters: Edmund, a college professor, is also a graffiti artist; Simone, a poet who creates her own words when constrained by the limits of language. True to themselves, both energetically seek the most out of life and out of their marriage as well.
Date and Time: Sat., Nov. 21, 4:00pm. Question and Answer discussion to follow.
Cost/Admission: Go to https://40plusstage.com/see-the-other-way-around/ No cost to view the stream. However, advance registration to the Zoom Webinar is required. Streaming capacity is limited and will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
40+ Stage Company is a nonprofit theatre company featuring plays with themes of interest and challenge to adults age forty and beyond. Our Outreach Program offers classroom and on-stage performance opportunities for seniors and mature adults. For more information, visit www.40plusstage.com.
