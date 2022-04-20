This week, the district of Old Salem is full of celebrations that precede the founding of America.
This past Sunday, thousands of people gathered to celebrate the 250th Easter Sunrise Service in Old Salem. As America’s first sunrise service, this gathering of Moravians and people of all faiths is a cultural experience for all to enjoy at least once in their lifetime.
My childhood is full of happy memories centering around Old Salem, Winston-Salem’s very own living history site. As a child, my family would drive up from Davidson County to explore Old Salem and enjoy Mayberry’s ice cream. In the fall of 2010, I began my journey as a first-generation college student at Salem College, the oldest educational institution for both girls and women in the United States. It wasn’t until my junior year that I experienced my first Easter Sunrise Service alongside fellow students and Salem Academy and College’s beloved Chaplain, Rev. Dr. Amy Rio. I clearly remember being taken aback by the magnitude of the service — the number of people, the contrast between the silence and the music, and the presence of darkness and light. All these pieces combined with the Moravian liturgy make an incredible impression on a first-time attendee of this service.
Now in her fifteenth year of chaplaincy at Salem, Rev. Dr. Rio remarked, “this cultural and spiritual experience is one that reminds us that the light will always shine out of darkness and our (Salem) campus community embodies that belief. Our liberal arts institution understands that the music represented in this service brings forth the very best of every one of us.” This weekend, Salem Academy and College will celebrate its 250th anniversary with Reunion Weekend which will include a traditional Moravian Lovefeast led by Rev. Victoria Reid as well as the inauguration of Dr. Summer Johnson McGee, Salem’s 22nd president.
Each year, the Easter Sunrise Service begins at 6 a.m. sharp with liturgy and music followed by a silent walk to God’s Acre for the second half of the service. While I wasn’t raised Moravian, my favorite tradition that is foremost in this experience is listening to the Moravian Band play hymns antiphonally across the district. This year, the bands were led by Rev. Dr. Nola Knouse, Director of the Moravian Music Foundation. “The many instrumentalists of the Moravian Band arise very early every Easter to proclaim the resurrection,” said Rev. Dr. Knouse. “These dedicated band musicians then move on to other Moravian churches in the area that have their Easter services at 8, 9, 10 or 11; some playing for two or three services altogether! Each congregation’s Moravian band provides musical support for funerals, preludes, and worship, hundreds of times each year, and we are immensely grateful for their dedication and service at Easter and year-round.”
If you attend festivities this weekend celebrating Salem’s 250th anniversary, you are certain to hear music by members of the Moravian Band. “It was the Moravians who held firm to the value that our community should provide equal opportunities for educating girls and women,” said Rev. Reid. “This has been a key tenant of the Moravian Church since its founding in Salem more than 250 years ago, and Salem Academy and College reaps the benefits of that vision.”
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. To learn about upcoming events, visit cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.