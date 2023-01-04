Camel City Playhouse is an intimate black box theatre located in the heart of Downtown Winston-Salem’s Art District. Their mission is to provide a theatrical experience for diverse audiences, while supporting local artistic organizations and offering an open and welcoming event space. The playhouse is gearing up for their 2023 season, which promises a wide range of storytelling and spectacle. The first production of the season is Terrence McNally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune, directed by Nick Zayas. Performances will take place January 13-15, and 20-22, though the title stars of the production, Emily Ultan (Frankie) and Zach Pfrimmer (Johnny) are sure to turn up the heat. The play follows two lonely people who come together for a one-night stand, and find themselves forging an unexpected connection.
Following McNally’s sexy and heartwarming play, Camel City will bring an American classic to the stage: The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Lara Ianni will direct this production, which will go up March 10-12, and 17-19. Auditions will be held January 15th and 16th. Beyond this, the 2023 season will include a Shakespearean double feature: Shakespeare’s Dead Dames and How to Survive Being in a Shakespeare Play (May 26 — June 4), I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (July 21-30), Evil Dead the Musical (October 20-29), and Reunion by local playwright, Lynn Hall (December 1-10).
Not only does Camel City Playhouse produce a stunning lineup of plays and musicals every season, but they also book local artists and performers each month to provide a diverse array of entertainment to the Downtown Winston-Salem Art District. The playhouse hosts bi-monthly burlesque nights, comedy and improv shows, live music, movie showings, drag shows, and more! The board is always looking for more talented performers to join the Camel City family. The intimate performance space is even available for rental for your shows, parties, meetings, and presentations.
Camel City Playhouse strives to tell diverse stories and provide entertainment, as well as performance opportunities, to people of all backgrounds. The playhouse is operated by a team of volunteers, and they are always eager to welcome new team members. Volunteer opportunities include set-building, costume and makeup design, stagehand work, box office, and much more! For more information on ways to get involved, or for tickets to upcoming productions, connect with Camel City Playhouse on Facebook, Instagram, or visit their website at www.camelcityplayhouse.com.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
