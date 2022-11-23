Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts invite you to join us this holiday season for our popular Salem Saturdays at Christmas (November 26, and December 3, 10, & 31). Learn how the historical town of Salem created an environment of celebration and reflection in the solitude of this rural landscape.
A Moravian Christmas in North Carolina has a distinctive southern quality. A slight nip in the air, an abundance of greenery, the intricate putz, decorated pyramid trees, and of course baked treats from Winkler Bakery make for a unique learning experience.
What to Expect
When you arrive at the Visitor Center, enjoy the new exhibits and shop for a souvenir at Stockberger Supply. Take a walk under the stars on one of Old Salem’s most photographed features, the Heritage Bridge. See objects made and used by the diverse craftspeople of the early American South at Frank L. Horton Museum Center.
Learn about Salem’s pottery history while seeing our talented potters making chocolate cups at the Potter’s Workshop. At the Blum House Joinery, see how historical woodworking was done in the town of Salem and the craftsmanship that made the Moravian trades shops famous. Observe how a family would have celebrated Christmas in the early days of Salem at the Miksch House. Learn about education in Salem, as well as Christmas traditions such as the pyramid, the putz, and the beloved Moravian Star, at the Boys’ School.
Visit Single Brothers’ House, the Doctor’s House, and the Seed Saving Lab while they offer unique and dynamic programs every day. In addition, Moravian Book & Gift Shop will be humming with the sights and sounds of Christmas, musical performances will be featured in the historic district, and yes, St. Nick will be back at the Butner Hat Shop!
Muddy Creek Café will be a perfect spot for lunch, and Salem Stitches will be open for you to shop for unique Christmas gifts for quilters, sewists, and stitchers.
How to Buy Tickets
Tickets can be purchased on site at the Old Salem Visitor Center, Frank L. Horton Museum Center, and Moravian Book & Gift Shop. You can also purchase tickets in advance on Old Salem’s website. Follow Old Salem on social media @oldsaleminc, and visit oldsalem.org/holidays for more information.
We can’t wait to welcome you to the historic district during the most wonderful time of the year!
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.