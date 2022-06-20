2022 Arts Awards Winners Sponsored by High Point Arts Council
Each year, the High Point Arts Council sponsors the Arts Awards for those whose contributions to the arts make its mission possible. The 38th annual Arts Awards Banquet was held on June 16 at the Centennial Station Arts Center.
This year’s event was also Debbie Lumpkins’ Retirement Party! She and her dance partner, Maksym Hrusha of Fred Astaire Dance Studios, performed her swan song/dance to "I'm Feeling Good" by Michael Bublé. (A swan song is the final performance of an actor, singer, composer, poet, or the like.) The High Point Ballet performed excerpts from their Celtic Legends show and they received a much deserved standing ovation! It was a great night of celebrating the arts in High Point.
Carlos Olvera, Board Chair, presented the Arts Award for Corporate Support of the Arts to High Point Theatre. Established in 1975, the city’s theatre is one of the nation’s first cooperative ventures between Municipal government, private enterprise, and the arts. From 1975 to 1982, the theatre provided offices and gallery space for the High Point Arts Council! Throughout the years, the theatre has hosted performances by the arts council’s affiliates – Carousel Theatre, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre and the late North Carolina Shakespeare Festival.
Tom Blount, Past Board Chair, presented the Arts Award for Individual Support of the Arts to Karen Hutchinson. Karen has served on the Arts Council’s Marketing Committee for the past 8 years. As a visual artist and graphic designer, she lends her talents to designing all the print materials for the Arts Council (at no charge) promoting community outreach events, fund-raisers, United Arts Fund Drive, and the Arts, Culture, & Entertainment events at the Centennial Station Arts Center.
Jim Morgan, Board Member Emeritus, presented the Arts Award for Teacher of the Arts to Dr. Keri Truhe of Phoenix Academy. This teacher’s passion for teaching goes beyond the band, orchestra, and chorus rooms. She teaches students to be the conductors of their own success and finds the notes to reach even the toughest students. And her gifts don’t end in her classroom as she mentors new teacher. She is an outstanding role model for both her students and fellow teacher.
Debbie Lumpkins, Executive Director, presented Star Board Member Awards. Individual arts organizations nominated a board member or volunteer whose star shone the brightest this past year. This years’ nominees were Lillie Harris for High Point Community Concerts, Courtney Lowe for High Point Community Theatre, Carol Johnson for High Point Ballet, and Carlos Olvera for High Point Arts Council.
Carlos Olvera also presented two plagues to Debbie Lumpkins for her 22 years of service to the High Point Arts Council, one for her home and one for the lobby at the arts center. Lumpkins commented, “22 years … it’s been a long ride. Sometimes the ride has been bumpy but it has never been boring! I am grateful for all the people that I have met along this journey … I couldn’t do what I do without you, you, and you!” Since Lumpkins position has not been filled, as of yet, she will semi-retire on July 1 and work part-time until there can be a smooth transition of leadership.
