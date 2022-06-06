The Yadkin Arts Council to present annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration on June 25, 2022 with “Phatt City”
Join in on the fun and enjoy Wine, Food, & Music outside on the Plaza!
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — The Yadkin Arts Council will present the annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration this year on June 25, 2022. This highly anticipated scholarship fundraising event, hosted in honor of the late Yadkin Arts Council Executive Director Stephen G. Lyons, will feature dinner, drinks, desserts, and a live show with local favorite band Phatt City, outside on the plaza of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.
The purchase price of each ticket includes free appetizers, dinner, and dessert. Each guest will receive two free drink tickets for our wine and beer bar. Additional drinks tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
ABOUT THE BAND:
Phatt City is the name of a band originally founded in 1972, by a group of regional band directors. The name came from a saying that describes a big, “fat” sound. The spelling was a play on words that was common in that era. Phatt City’s original influences came from groups like Chicago and Earth, Wind, & Fire. Phatt City plays the best of beach music, R&B, Motown, and dance music. The band consists of 9 members, including a full horn section of Trumpet, Tenor Sax, Trombone, and Bari-Sax. Along with a rhythm section, there are three lead singers in the group, with one being female. Phatt City is probably best known for having a great rapport with its audiences. Having fun is contagious, and Phatt City loves to spread it around!
ABOUT THE CREATION OF THIS EVENT:
Stephen G. Lyons was the Co-Director of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center with his wife, Susan Lyons, from 2007 to 2014. He gave seven years of selfless service before his passing in June 2014. Stephen had a passion for wine and a love of good food and music. It seems therefore appropriate to celebrate him by enjoying good wine, food, and music in the very place where he gave so much of his time and efforts. Proceeds from this event will go to fund the Stephen G. Lyons Scholarship for the Performing Arts - this award is given to a graduating high school senior in Yadkin County. This year’s (class of 2022) recipient was Sophia Luper.
Tickets & Additional Information
What: “Annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration” – June 25, 2022 / party starts at 5:30pm.
Tickets: $40 www.yadkinarts.org - OR - at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday (336-679-2941).
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center - 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
ABOUT THE YADKIN ARTS COUNCIL
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios. www.yadkinarts.org
