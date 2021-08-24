This exhibition is being curated by Winston-Salem Artist Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueirdo
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council’s Welborn Gallery takes a sustainable twist this Fall by presenting “RE:construction”, an educational exploration into the sustainable practices of various Winston-Salem eco-artists. This exhibition provides an in depth look at a mélange of works, showcasing numerous techniques, in which artists transform or reconstruct via various mediums, by way of reuse and repurposing of materials. This show features the works of Kelsey Brown, Emily Ortiz Badalamente, Julia Bowden, Andrew Fansler, and Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueirdo.
Join the Yadkin Arts Council for a Live Virtual Opening Reception on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 4:30pm. A closing reception is tentatively scheduled for the end of October (Date TBA).
More about the Curator and Artists
Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueiredo, designer and maker of Piper + Fig, is originally from Jackson, MS, and grew up in Winston-Salem, NC. A lover of art, art history + curating, she finds time to engage with all of her passions.She began making tire inner tube jewelry a decade ago--feeling uneasy about consuming so many materials and seeing all of the waste that was produced. On a cross-country road trip, Lindsay saw a pair of tire inner tube earrings, and it was love at first sight. She knew that the reuse and upcycling of materials was a method she could stand for. Having always been a “trash to treasure” artist and art educator; she will use whatever she can find in the craft closet and manipulate it into something else.
Kelsey Brown was born and raised in Kentucky, where she learned to sew and quilt with her mom. While attending Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC, she discovered weaving and became fascinated by the stories of items we own, use, and consume. Kelsey learned how to spin, felt, tan leather, and create her own natural dyes because she likes to know the origin of her materials and how they are made. Recycled or reclaimed materials often show up in her weaving. Kelsey's most recent educational journey took her to Guatemala to work with traditional back strap weavers and shoemakers using handwoven fabrics. Kelsey lives Winston-Salem, NC where she teaches visual arts to youth and their families through Arts For Life at Brenner Children's Hospital and is a fiber instructor at Sawtooth School for the Visual Arts
Emily Ortiz Badalamente is a maker, visual artist, and art therapist from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As an artist, Emily primarily uses recycled textiles, mixed media, and found ephemera to explore topics that interest her visually and emotionally. She enjoys textile processes such as knitting, weaving, and sewing, which are integral to her own self-care. As an art therapist, she believes strongly in the power of the creative process to allow for personal inquiry, healing, and increased wellbeing for all individuals. Emily currently works as the Director of Art + Wellness, Grants + Special Programs for the Sawtooth School of Visual Art, a community arts school in downtown Winston-Salem.
Julia Bowden was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She attended Maryland Institute College of Art and graduated with a double major in painting and art history. After MICA she continued her studio work in Maryland, exhibiting in group shows and concentrating on Plein air painting. Currently, she is pursuing a Masters in Fine Art at Studio Arts College International in Florence, Italy, where her work has taken on a more sculptural aspect incorporating natural elements into two-dimensional drawings.
Andrew Fansler is an interdisciplinary artist and teacher living in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His installations and sculptures address our tenuous connection to the psychic landscape and the possibility of finding each other there.
Additional Information:
For more information: https://www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
Exhibit Runs: September 2 – October 29, 2021
Virtual Opening Reception: September 2 @ 5pm on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/yadkinarts)
Artist Closing Reception: Date TBA
Where: The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through
the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
