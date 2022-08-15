The Willingham Theater to present The Last Five Years September 9-11, 2022
(Yadkinville, NC) - The Willingham Theater and Yadkin Arts Council will present the Drama Desk Award-Winning Musical, The Last Five Years, September 9-11, 2022. Starring Edward Charles Kluttz III and Brittany Darst, this emotionally powerful and intimate musical deconstruction of a love affair and marriage involving two New Yorkers in their twenties takes place over a five-year period while they fall in and out of love.
Jamie, an up-and-coming Jewish novelist falls in love with Cathy, a Shiksa Goddess and struggling actress. Jamie struggles to balance his sudden success with his increasingly tumultuous love life, while Cathy deals with the frustrations of her own stalled career while watching her husband from the sidelines. The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
The Last Five Years speaks to audiences about relationships in a way that few new musicals do, with a brutally honest depiction of career, self-image, and identity; and the challenges those can have on a relationship. It is funny, moving, heartfelt, honest, and thought-provoking. At the helm for this production is Artistic Director, Jessie Grant and Music Director Charlie Kluttz.
The Last Five Years is written and composed by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. His emotionally incisive, ferociously energetic, and deeply human scores include "The Bridges of Madison County" (Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations), "Parade" (Tony and Drama Desk Awards), "13" and "Songs for a New World" have brought his unique voice and highly personal songs to stages all over the world.
**The Last Five Years is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.**
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: The Last Five Years: September 9-10 at 7:30-pm; September 11 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
