The Willingham Theater to present Bill and the Belles on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) —The Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater to present Bill and the Belles on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Johnson City, TN-based band, Bill and the Belles, are known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Their delightfully deadpan new album, Happy Again, is full of life, humor, and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss. The group has a knack for saying sad things with a bit of an ironic smirk, and anyone who’s been to one of their shows can attest that you leave feeling lighter and refreshed. This is a band that revels in the in-between: deeply engaged with the stringband tradition and eager to stretch those influences to a contemporary setting.
About the Band
Bill and the Belles is Kris Truelsen on guitar, fiddler Kalia Yeagle, bassist Andrew Small, and banjo/banjo-uke player Aidan VanSuetendael. All are very talented vocalists and have strong connections to the region's musical history. With formal education degrees in Appalachian Studies and old time bluegrass music, their sound is somewhat of a mash up between old country and music from the 1920’s, 30’s , 40’s and 50’s. Their style has a little something everyone will enjoy.
More Info About the Band: https://billandthebelles.com/about
Tickets & Additional Information
What: Bill and the Belles
When: November 12, 2022 @ 7:30pm / $25
Tickets: www.yadkinarts.org - OR - 336-679-2941
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
