Plan to kick off 2021 Serving Others!
Special thanks to our Sponsors and Advisory Council
Greensboro, NC, High Point, NC, Winston-Salem, NC— The Volunteer Center (TVC) in sponsorship from Truist Bank and in partnership with local community organizations, civic groups, colleges, universities, and Guilford County Schools will host Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service virtually, all are invited to tune in and participate. The MLK Day of Service, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm will be broadcasted live on various outlets and will include many activities and opportunities to engage in community, learn about the volunteer needs of our nonprofit partners and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King through service. The broadcast will feature hands on service projects, nonprofit fair, performances, children’s activities, and a baby needs and food drive.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service
Monday, January 18th, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Broadcasted live from various outlets including www.volunteercentertriad.org
"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“While this year looks very different, we want to highlight the need for service more than ever before! Please join us for our virtual event on January 18 at 1pm. You will get to hear from some exceptional local nonprofits, see footage from service projects, and participate in our photo booth. We have some local celebrities lined up for story time, a chance for you to get FREE children's books for children ages 0-5, fantastic performances and much more!” - Hope Tyler, Director of Volunteers and Community Engagement, The Volunteer Center of the Triad
For other opportunities to serve, volunteer, partner, or be an advocate for/with The Volunteer Center throughout the month of January 2021 and beyond, visit www.volunteercentertriad.org
These opportunities would not be possible for our community without the support of our dedicated sponsors and our hard-working 2021 MLK Day of Service Advisory Council.
Title Sponsor: Truist Bank
Volvo Financial Services
United Healthcare
TE Connectivity
Carolina Container
Lincoln Financial Group
Greensboro Jaycees
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro
Mt. Zion Greensboro
Greensboro Jewish Federation
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Beta Iota Omega Chapter
Bryan Family YMCA
Smith Leonard PLLC
John L Palmer Allstate Insurance Agency
North Carolina A&T State University Office of Student Development
Best Smile Dental
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
United Way of Greater Greensboro
Kendra Johnson & Catherine Williams
2021 MLK Day of Service Advisory Council
Chair: Marcus Thomas, Mt. Zion Greensboro
Staff Lead: Hope Tyler, The Volunteer Center of the Triad
Anissa Bledsoe, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®, Beta Iota Omega Chapter
Briana Mack, NC A&T State University - Office of Student Development
Cedric Parker, Community Adventist Restoration Center
Jacob Hicks, Guilford County Schools
Jayvon Johnson, Mt. Zion Greensboro
Justin Trujillo, Greensboro Swarm
Kendra Johnson, Deluxe Corporation
LaDonna Gore - Tisdale, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®, Beta Iota Omega Chapter
Lauren Forbis, United Way of Greater Greensboro
Marcel Vinson, Lincoln Financial Group
Skyler Perkins, Greensboro Swarm
Traci McLemore, United Way of Greater Greensboro
Tricia Teter, Cone Health
The official national hashtag for MLK Day of Service is #MLKDay and locally #MLKTriad2021
Like us and follow MLK Day of Service events and more on Facebook and Instagram: @volunteercentertriad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.