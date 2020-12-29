Plan to kick off 2021 Serving Others!

Special thanks to our Sponsors and Advisory Council 

Greensboro, NC, High Point, NC, Winston-Salem, NC— The Volunteer Center (TVC) in sponsorship from Truist Bank and in partnership with local community organizations, civic groups, colleges, universities, and Guilford County Schools will host Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service virtually, all are invited to tune in and participate.  The MLK Day of Service, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm will be broadcasted live on various outlets and will include many activities and opportunities to engage in community, learn about the volunteer needs of our nonprofit partners and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King through service.  The broadcast will feature hands on service projects, nonprofit fair, performances, children’s activities, and a baby needs and food drive.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Monday, January 18th, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Broadcasted live from various outlets including www.volunteercentertriad.org

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“While this year looks very different, we want to highlight the need for service more than ever before! Please join us for our virtual event on January 18 at 1pm. You will get to hear from some exceptional local nonprofits, see footage from service projects, and participate in our photo booth. We have some local celebrities lined up for story time, a chance for you to get FREE children's books for children ages 0-5, fantastic performances and much more!” - Hope Tyler, Director of Volunteers and Community Engagement, The Volunteer Center of the Triad

For other opportunities to serve, volunteer, partner, or be an advocate for/with The Volunteer Center throughout the month of January 2021 and beyond, visit www.volunteercentertriad.org 

These opportunities would not be possible for our community without the support of our dedicated sponsors and our hard-working 2021 MLK Day of Service Advisory Council.

Title Sponsor: Truist Bank

Volvo Financial Services 

United Healthcare

TE Connectivity

Carolina Container

Lincoln Financial Group 

Greensboro Jaycees

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro

Mt. Zion Greensboro

Greensboro Jewish Federation

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Beta Iota Omega Chapter 

Bryan Family YMCA

Smith Leonard PLLC

John L Palmer Allstate Insurance Agency

North Carolina A&T State University Office of Student Development

Best Smile Dental

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

United Way of Greater Greensboro

Kendra Johnson & Catherine Williams

2021 MLK Day of Service Advisory Council

Chair: Marcus Thomas, Mt. Zion Greensboro

Staff Lead: Hope Tyler, The Volunteer Center of the Triad 

Anissa Bledsoe, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®, Beta Iota Omega Chapter

Briana Mack, NC A&T State University - Office of Student Development

Cedric Parker, Community Adventist Restoration Center

Jacob Hicks, Guilford County Schools

Jayvon Johnson, Mt. Zion Greensboro

Justin Trujillo, Greensboro Swarm

Kendra Johnson, Deluxe Corporation

LaDonna Gore - Tisdale, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®, Beta Iota Omega Chapter 

Lauren Forbis, United Way of Greater Greensboro

Marcel Vinson, Lincoln Financial Group

Skyler Perkins, Greensboro Swarm

Traci McLemore, United Way of Greater Greensboro

Tricia Teter, Cone Health 

The official national hashtag for MLK Day of Service is #MLKDay and locally #MLKTriad2021

Like us and follow MLK Day of Service events and more on Facebook and Instagram:  @volunteercentertriad

