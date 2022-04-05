The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre Presents "The Spongebob Musical"
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is proud to present The Spongebob Musical based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, book by Kyle Jarrow, and original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I, with additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. The production includes additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, additional music by Tom Kitt, and the musical production was conceived by Tina Landau. In-person performances will be April 8-9 at 7:30 p.m., April 10 at 2:00 p.m., and April 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. in the UNCG Taylor Theatre.
As described by Concord Theatricals, the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!
The Spongebob Musical is directed by UNCG Assistant Professor of Theatre, Erin Speer. Erin states, “It's been a hard few years for all of us, and I am so thankful to go to work every day on The Spongebob Musical because it brings me so much joy and laughter at a time when I have needed it the most. It's a gigantic musical in every possible way, and to collaborate with such an incredible creative team, designers, and crew, along with this magnificent cast has been a balm for my spirit. It's easy to look at a musical based on a very popular cartoon and write it off as a piece of fluff, but that's the beauty of Spongebob. I believe that cartoons can say things to us in ways that we will actually hear it - they hold up a mirror to our society, and then make us see our own foolishness and laugh.”
The production has an incredible contemporary score. Spearheading the music side is UNCG Artist In Residence/Coordinator, Dominick Amendum, who is the music director for the show. Dom states that “it's a pleasure to have our students back on stage in an unapologetically big, fun, joyous piece of theatre. After the past two years, audiences want-and deserve-this kind of energy on stage! But while The Spongebob Musical is silly at times, at its heart is an important, honest story about friendship and the power of science over hysteria. So, the piece rings even more true today than when it first premiered. I am so proud of the work our students are doing, and I can't wait for everyone to see the show.”
The Spongebob Musical includes eclectic styles of dance as well. UNCG is proud to have brought on guest artist and choreographer, Jose Rondon, Jr. Rondon expressed that “it has been an amazing time working on SpongeBob the Musical. For my choreographic process I spent a lot of time watching the Broadway show, which I’ve seen 3 times, and re-watching episodes of the show that I grew up on. I attempted to pay homage to the original production by keeping some iconic choreography moments, but I really tried to explore bringing everyone’s personality to the choreography in a new way. This UNCG cast has really gone above and beyond to welcome me, to work extremely hard, and to step out of their comfort zone.”
UNCG BFA Musical Theatre student Molly Oldham is cast in the role of Pearl Krabs. Molly said this about her experience with the show: “I have the honor of bringing Miss Pearl Krabs to the stage, and I couldn’t be more excited to parade her through Taylor Theatre! Spongebob is such an iconic cartoon, and to have the chance to not only be in our stage adaptation, but also show the audience Pearl's passion and sass is such a dream come true. When I started to develop this character, I realized just how likable she is. She’s a lot like most teenage girls I know… opinionated, rebellious, and determined in her own crazy ways!”
Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours of operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The SpongeBob Musical is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Concord.
